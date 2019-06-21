Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Taped interview with President Donald Trump.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” —Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Reps. Adam Smith, D-Wash., and Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Michael Waltz, R-Fla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ariz.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.

