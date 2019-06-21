Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
‘Cinderella’ film feted at Library of Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Library of Congress is celebrating the Disney film “Cinderella.” The Thursday evening event featured a costumed princess character, who descended the library steps to the cheers of a crowd of children and adults, including some members of Congress and their families.

The library showed the Disney classic animated movie, released 70 years ago. The Library of Congress recently added the film to the National Film Registry.

Mary Walsh, director of the Disney Animation Research Library, said that although “Cinderella” is 70 years old, it has a message that still resonates today. She called it “a story of perseverance and resiliency.”

Associated Press

