Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump claims his support among Latino voters is rising

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump claims his policies to stop illegal immigration are helping his standing with Latino voters, and he is taking undue credit for uniting families who were separated at the border.

Trump made the statements in a sometimes combative interview airing Thursday on the Spanish-language network Telemundo.

Trump says Hispanics want toughness at the border and says his poll numbers with the increasingly important voting bloc have “gone way up” because he’s delivered.

He says Hispanics “don’t want people coming and taking their jobs” and “don’t want criminals to come because they understand the border.”

The most recent AP-NORC poll conducted in mid-June showed Trump with 26 percent support among Hispanics. The White House has not provided the polling to support Trump’s comments.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Millions worth of grants to fund homeless prevention programs
Covering Colorado

Millions worth of grants to fund homeless prevention programs

7:24 pm
Wet year bodes well for Fireworks in Colorado
News

Wet year bodes well for Fireworks in Colorado

7:04 pm
Firearm training for educators happening this weekend
News

Firearm training for educators happening this weekend

6:13 pm
Millions worth of grants to fund homeless prevention programs
Covering Colorado

Millions worth of grants to fund homeless prevention programs

Wet year bodes well for Fireworks in Colorado
News

Wet year bodes well for Fireworks in Colorado

Firearm training for educators happening this weekend
News

Firearm training for educators happening this weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content