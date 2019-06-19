Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jane Fonda to give White House hopeful Steve Bullock a boost

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jane Fonda is joining a group of Hollywood power players to host a fundraiser for Democratic presidential contender Steve Bullock.

It’s a show of support that could lend credibility among donors to the little-known Montana governor’s bid for the White House.

The Academy Award-winning actress is among a handful of Los Angeles agents, producers and lawyers hosting the Thursday event. An invitation obtained by The Associated Press indicates it will be held at the home of model and professional golfer Anna Chervin and her talent-agent husband, Ted.

Bullock may seem like an unusual benefactor of campaign cash from members of the Hollywood elite.

But the executive from a rural state won by President Donald Trump also enacted some progressive priorities, like expanding Medicaid.

Associated Press

