Weekend memorial events set for singer-musician Dr. John

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Weekend memorial services have been scheduled in New Orleans for singer and musician Malcom “Mac” Rebennack Jr., better known by his Voodoo-inspired stage name, Dr. John.

Rebennack, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, died June 6 at age 77. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival says memorial services are set for Saturday at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown New Orleans. Public visitation starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 10:30 a.m.

A service running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orpheum will be invitation only but will be broadcast on WWOZ FM. There was no immediate word on any music and entertainment stars who might attend.

That will be followed by a public “second line parade” that will begin at the theater.

Associated Press

