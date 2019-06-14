Zachary Levi’s nerves growing before MTV Movie & TV Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi says his nerves are building each day leading up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards in what he calls the “biggest thing” he’s ever hosted.

Levi knows those feelings will be amplified when he first steps onstage during the taped awards show Saturday night. But the actor believes showing the best version of himself will ultimately put him at ease.

Along with his hosting duties, Levi is nominated for best hero and best comedic performance.

“Avengers: Endgame,” ”Game of Thrones” and “RBG” are the top nominees heading into the gender-neutral awards, which will be held in Santa Monica, California.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jada Pinkett Smith will be honored.

The awards will air June 17.