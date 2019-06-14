Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump compares first lady ‘Melania T’ to ‘Jackie O’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his wife, first lady Melania Trump, is an icon on the same order of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Trump made the comparison Friday as he defended his decision to change the iconic Air Force One paint job devised under the former first lady’s watch in the 1960s on the next version of the presidential aircraft due to enter service in 2024.

Trump tells “Fox & Friends,” ”You know the baby blue doesn’t fit with us,” noting he plans to replace it with a darker navy and the gold stripe along the aircraft with one in red. He says: “That was Jackie O and that’s good, but we have our own Jackie O today, it’s called Melania.”

Trump added, “We’ll call it Melania T.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’
News

Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

8:46 am
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

8:20 am
Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm

8:10 am
Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’
News

Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced in deaths of 2 girls found on Colorado farm

Scroll to top
Skip to content