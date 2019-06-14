Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Julio Iglesias reflects on a life that ‘has been a miracle’

NEW YORK (AP) — At 75, Julio Iglesias keeps performing internationally, driven by his passion and a relentless discipline.

It’s something the Spanish crooner says he had to learn early on, after a nearly fatal car accident frustrated his plans to play professional soccer.

The accident gave him a greater awareness of other people’s struggles and helped him learn to fight, to listen and to look people in the eye.

It also put him in the path of music: While Iglesias was struggling to move his arms and fingers, his physician-father’s assistant gave him an old guitar as a gift.

Iglesias debuted in 1969 with the album “Yo canto” and went on to become one of the most successful singers in the world, with more than 250 million records sold around the globe.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
News

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

9:47 am
Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’
News

Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

8:46 am
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

8:20 am
Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
News

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’
News

Texas city declares itself ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies
Sports

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies

Scroll to top
Skip to content