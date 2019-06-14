Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Additional parts of a taped interview with President Donald Trump; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Buttigieg; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Buttigieg; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park

5:06 pm
Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult
Covering Colorado

Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult

4:46 pm
CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder
Covering Colorado

CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder

4:08 pm
CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for suspects in vehicle break-ins at Bear Creek Dog Park

Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult
Covering Colorado

Judge to decide whether STEM School juvenile suspect will still be tried as adult

CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder
Covering Colorado

CSPD makes an arrest in 1987 cold case murder

Scroll to top
Skip to content