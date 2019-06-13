Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Juanes named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Colombian rocker-activist Juanes has been named the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.

The academy will honor the 23-time Latin Grammy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award winner on Nov. 13 at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas, on the eve of the Latin Grammys.

Juanes made his debut in 2000 with “Fijate Bien.” Since then, he has sold over 20 million records. He recently released a single “Querer Mejor” (kay-rer may-hore), featuring Alessia Cara. It will be included in his next album.

Mexican rock band Maná won the same award last year. Past honorees include Shakira, Plácido Domingo, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Alejandro Sanz and Julio Iglesias.

Associated Press

