Tessa Thompson is OK with the ‘Men in Black’ title, for now

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Men in Black” franchise has a new recruit who isn’t a man, but actress Tessa Thompson is fine with keeping the film’s masculine-centered title — for now.

Joined by co-star Chris Hemsworth on a black carpet, Thompson shrugged off the gender issue at the world premiere of “Men in Black: International” on Tuesday in New York.

But if the series continues, Thompson has some ideas for a title change — like ‘People in Black’ or ‘Humans in Black’

She says she hopes society gets to a place “where it’s not noteworthy when women topline these films.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September
Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September

9:56 am
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

8:24 am
Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

8:11 am
