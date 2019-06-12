Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rodrigo y Gabriela return to their roots with a new album

NEW YORK (AP) — Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero, the acoustic, instrumental rock duo who record as Rodrigo y Gabriela, are back with their first album in five years.

“Mettavolution” offers six original tracks and one ambitious cover — a 19-minute version of Pink Floyd’s 1971 epic song “Echoes.”

Listening to them play, it’s hard to believe two people playing guitars can make music so powerful. It’s even harder to believe that they’re self-taught.

But if you don’t know the rules, you can break them. Says Quintero: “We’ve got no boundaries in our heads.”

Associated Press

