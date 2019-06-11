The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending June 9, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Skin Game by Parnell Hall & Stuart Woods – 9780735219182 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert – 9780698408326 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The Two-Week Arrangement by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

5. Unsolved by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316419840 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Shadow Warrior by Christine Feehan – 9781984803535 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Skull Ruler by Penelope Sky – 9781386426301 – (Penelope Sky)

8. Siege by Michael Wolff – 9781250253811 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

9. Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean Kwok – 9780062834331 – (William Morrow)

10. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

