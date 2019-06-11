Romeo Santos on upcoming MetLife show: ‘It’s a blessing’

NEW YORK (AP) — Romeo Santos is one of the rare artists who have sold out Yankee Stadium twice, and now he’s set to become the first Latin act to perform at MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants and New York Jets.

The King of Bachata will perform his “UTOPIA The Concert” at the East Rutherford, New Jersey, venue on Sept. 21. The singer of Dominican and Puerto Rican descent, who hails from the Bronx, calls the opportunity “a blessing.”

Santos said he’s never attended a show at MetLife but has been hard at work prepping for the big show. MetLife can house more than 80,000 fans. Only a handful of acts have been able to perform there, from Taylor Swift to Beyoncé to the Rolling Stones.