Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

HBO ending its nightly newscast produced by Vice Media

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO says it is ending its weeknight newscast produced by Vice Media, concluding a seven-year partnership with the media company.

Nina Rosenstein, HBO’s executive vice president of programming, said Monday HBO had to make a decision about staying in business with Vice with its current deal ending in September.

Vice says it hopes to keep the newscast going with another distributor. But the company announced that Josh Tyrangiel, the company’s executive vice president who launched the newscast, will be leaving Vice.

The half-hour newscast reached roughly half a million viewers a night. HBO had also previously ended a weekly newsmagazine produced by Vice.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Comedian Bill Engvall coming to the Pikes Peak Center
Covering Colorado

Comedian Bill Engvall coming to the Pikes Peak Center

2:18 pm
Crowds flock to the Great Sand Dunes to ride the epic Medano Creek surge flow
Covering Colorado

Crowds flock to the Great Sand Dunes to ride the epic Medano Creek surge flow

1:41 pm
Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky
News

Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky

12:34 pm
Comedian Bill Engvall coming to the Pikes Peak Center
Covering Colorado

Comedian Bill Engvall coming to the Pikes Peak Center

Crowds flock to the Great Sand Dunes to ride the epic Medano Creek surge flow
Covering Colorado

Crowds flock to the Great Sand Dunes to ride the epic Medano Creek surge flow

Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky
News

Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky

Scroll to top
Skip to content