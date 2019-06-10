Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Daughter of ‘tiger mom’ Chua picked as Kavanaugh law clerk

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has hired the daughter of Yale Law School professor and “tiger mom” Amy Chua, who praised Kavanaugh as a mentor to women after his Supreme Court nomination.

The court is confirming that Yale Law graduate Sophia Chua-Rubenfeld will work as a clerk for Kavanaugh for a year, beginning this summer.

Shortly after Kavanaugh’s nomination, Chua penned a Wall Street Journal essay extolling Kavanaugh “as a mentor for young lawyers, particularly women.” Chua is known for her memoir “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother,” which describes her tough Chinese-style parenting.

Chua’s essay was published before Kavanaugh was publicly accused of sexual assault, which he denied.

Critics accused Chua of pandering for a clerkship for her daughter. Chua-Rubenfeld responded last year by saying she wouldn’t be applying “anytime soon.”

Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded
Covering Colorado

Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters
News

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case
Covering Colorado

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case

