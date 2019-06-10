Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cellphone-focused video service Quibi planned for April 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s yet another new streaming service coming in the next year.

Quibi’s twist is that it’s focused on short videos for cellphones. Spokeswoman Gina Stikes confirmed Monday that Quibi will launch in April 2020 and cost $5 a month with ads and $8 a month without ads.

It’s run by big names — Jeffrey Katzenberg, the former Disney chairman and co-founder of DreamWorks Animation, and Meg Whitman, the former head of eBay and Hewlett-Packard — and it has attracted top Hollywood stars to make videos. It has raised $1 billion to pay for content and expects to raise $500 million for business purposes including marketing.

It would enter an increasingly crowded market of subscription streaming video services , including upcoming offerings from Disney , Apple and AT&T.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded
Covering Colorado

Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded

3:39 pm
Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters
News

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters

3:26 pm
Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case
Covering Colorado

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case

3:10 pm
Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded
Covering Colorado

Hikers report Colorado’s Hanging Lake isn’t overcrowded

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters
News

Tyson Foods recalls 95-tons of frozen chicken Fritters

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case
Covering Colorado

Former El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy sentenced to 9 years in Florida pornography case

Scroll to top
Skip to content