Broadway readies for biggest audience of the year at Tonys

NEW YORK (AP) — Rehearsals are under way at Radio City Music Hall ahead of Sunday’s Tony Awards.

Winning one of the trophies is great, of course, but exposure at the Tony Awards — last year’s telecast was seen by 6.32 million people — can provide a key boost to a show’s box-office receipts.

Shows this year that will get to shine are “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” ”The Cher Show,” ”Beetlejuice,” ”Choir Boy,” ”Hadestown,” ”Kiss Me, Kate,” ”Oklahoma!” ”The Prom” and “Tootsie.”

James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and a Tony winner in his own right, will be the host of the telecast.

Associated Press

