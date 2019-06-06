The cast of Broadway’s ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ very proud of show

NEW YORK (AP) — For Jeremy Pope, the idea of playing one of The Temptations was a daunting proposition. Thankfully, he got some advice and help from an original Temptation.

During rehearsals for the jukebox musical “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Otis Williams, the last original member, arrived to give his support. Williams and the cast talked for hours.

Pope’s research also included listening to the band’s entire catalog and speaking to civil rights activist U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

“Ain’t Too Proud,” which goes into Sunday’s Tony Awards with 12 nominations, charts the rise, sacrifices and challenges facing the 1960s group that sang “Baby Love” and “My Girl.”