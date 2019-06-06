Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

The cast of Broadway’s ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ very proud of show

NEW YORK (AP) — For Jeremy Pope, the idea of playing one of The Temptations was a daunting proposition. Thankfully, he got some advice and help from an original Temptation.

During rehearsals for the jukebox musical “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Otis Williams, the last original member, arrived to give his support. Williams and the cast talked for hours.

Pope’s research also included listening to the band’s entire catalog and speaking to civil rights activist U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

“Ain’t Too Proud,” which goes into Sunday’s Tony Awards with 12 nominations, charts the rise, sacrifices and challenges facing the 1960s group that sang “Baby Love” and “My Girl.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CDOT to repave Highway 24 between 8th Street and Manitou Springs
Covering Colorado

CDOT to repave Highway 24 between 8th Street and Manitou Springs

11:21 am
Apple recalls 3-prong plug from Apple World Travel Adapter Kit
News

Apple recalls 3-prong plug from Apple World Travel Adapter Kit

11:12 am
Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home

10:04 am
CDOT to repave Highway 24 between 8th Street and Manitou Springs
Covering Colorado

CDOT to repave Highway 24 between 8th Street and Manitou Springs

Apple recalls 3-prong plug from Apple World Travel Adapter Kit
News

Apple recalls 3-prong plug from Apple World Travel Adapter Kit

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home
Covering Colorado

Authorities searching for 15-year-old accused of stealing guns, ammunition from relative’s home

Scroll to top
Skip to content