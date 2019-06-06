Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sexy dramas, big-money games, Ailes film heat up summer TV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television doesn’t take a break when the mercury climbs.

TV makers are fielding dramas, high-stakes game shows, and more to keep people tuning in at home or on the road.

There’s a riff from Mindy Kaling on the 1990s romcom “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” Kaling is a producer and writer for the Hulu miniseries, which debuts July 31.

Eva Longoria is behind the camera as well for “Grand Hotel,” as producer of the Miami Beach-set drama series debuting June 17.

For those seeking a virtual road trip, “Top Gear” begins its 27th season on July 16. Returning host Chris Harris is joined by newcomers Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness as the show zooms between Bornea, Wales and Iceland.

Woman dies several days after serious crash
Wildfire drill for three El Paso County neighborhoods
Drier for some today, with more heavy rain in the mountains
