Dan + Shay spill details of the Jonas-Turner secret wedding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — How secretive was the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner? So secretive that even performers Dan + Shay didn’t tell their own significant others.

The country duo kept their own wives in the dark that they were singing at the secret ceremony at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on May 1.

Actress Turner and Jonas, part of the pop act The Jonas Brothers, are pals with Dan + Shay, who sang “Speechless” for the couple.

Shay Mooney, half of Dan + Shay, called it the “craziest couple of hours of our lives.”

Associated Press

