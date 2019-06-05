Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tony nominee Ali Stroker keeps on breaking Broadway barriers

NEW YORK (AP) — Ali Stroker booked her first musical theater gig at the tender age of 7.

She was cast as the title role in “Annie” in a friend’s backyard production in a New Jersey beach town. And since Stroker was in a wheelchair, Little Orphan Annie was also in one.

When she sang, she says she “felt so free.”

Flash forward a few years and Stroker is on the cusp of musical theater history. At the Tony Awards on Sunday, she could become the first person in a wheelchair to win a Tony.

She advocates for equal access and disabled rights and loves it when she sees disabled fans in the theater, but hopes her talent gets attention, too.

Associated Press

