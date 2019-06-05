Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dwyane Wade memoir to be published this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball great Dwyane Wade, who retired at the end of the 2018-2019 regular season, has a memoir coming out this fall.

William Morrow announced Wednesday that the book is called “3 Dimensional” and is scheduled for Oct. 22. It will focus on the “essential principles” of Wade’s life and career. Wade tells of his rise from Chicago’s South Side to NBA stardom. He was a 13-time All-Star who with the Miami Heat played on three NBA championship teams, two of them also featuring LeBron James.

Wade said in a statement that he would share little-known stories and images from his “rollercoaster journey.”

He is also the author of “A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger Than Basketball,” which came out in 2012.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

6:19 am
Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

6:04 am
Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

5:10 am
Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election
Covering Colorado

Michael Hancock claims victory in Denver mayoral runoff election

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains
Weather

Thunderstorms back today with high flooding concerns around the southern mountains

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
News

Oakland joins Denver as the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms

Scroll to top
Skip to content