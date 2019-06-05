After his death, collaborators work to keep Avicii’s legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — Avicii was so excited about his new album that even on his flight to Oman, where he later died, he was communicating with his producers about different sounds he wanted to include.

The Swedish DJ-producer died last April, and months after his family asked Avicii’s musical team to complete the unfinished album.

For production duo Vargas & Logola, that wasn’t so easy. Logola says: “It was hard to just even open the computer and work on the songs.”

Thankfully because of multiple conversations, emails and text messages, Vargas & Logola knew what Avicii wanted his new album to sound like.

“TIM,” out Thursday, expands on the electronic dance music sound that made Avicii a musical juggernaut. It features collaborations with Chris Martin, Imagine Dragons, Aloe Blacc, Joe Janiak and ARIZONA.