Ron Howard tells Pavarotti’s ‘bittersweet’ story in new doc

NEW YORK (AP) — Ron Howard says he hopes his new documentary about opera icon Luciano Pavarotti will introduce the singer to a young generation that never got to hear him before his death in 2007.

Howard, Oscar-winning director of “A Beautiful Mind,” sees the Italian tenor’s life as “a bittersweet story,” and says he tried to show the high as well as the low points of his long career.

The documentary includes more than 50 interviews and excerpts from more than 20 opera arias.

It opens nationwide on June 7.

Associated Press

