Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Remembering when Prince wrote that song for you

NEW YORK (AP) — Susanna Hoffs knows how much “Manic Monday,” written by Prince, impacted the career of the Bangles when the song became a worldwide hit in 1986. So when Hoffs thinks about how she didn’t get a chance to thank Prince years later for the gift he gave her band, she feels emotional.

Tearing up during a phone interview with The Associated Press, she says, “As an adult I wanted to thank him and I just didn’t get around to it.”

Prince wrote the song under the moniker “Christopher” and his demo version appears on his posthumous album, “Originals.” Other demo versions of tracks he’s penned for singers appear on the 15-track album, available on Tidal starting Friday.

The album will be widely available on June 21.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Von Miller to receive 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports
Covering Colorado

Von Miller to receive 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports

12:03 pm
Flooding in Missouri leads to rescues of horses and cattle
News

Flooding in Missouri leads to rescues of horses and cattle

11:56 am
Colorado State Patrol hiring cadets
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol hiring cadets

11:24 am
Von Miller to receive 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports
Covering Colorado

Von Miller to receive 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports

Flooding in Missouri leads to rescues of horses and cattle
News

Flooding in Missouri leads to rescues of horses and cattle

Colorado State Patrol hiring cadets
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol hiring cadets

Scroll to top
Skip to content