Randy Travis gets candid in first memoir post-stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randy Travis, who survived a near fatal stroke in 2013 that left him with a limited ability to speak, has released his first memoir chronicling his rise to fame in candid detail.

The book is called “Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life.” Co-written with author Ken Abraham, it details the country star’s highs and lows, from selling millions of albums and winning Grammys, to his arrest for driving under the influence and his divorce from his previous wife and manager.

The Country Music Hall of Famer ushered in a new wave of neo-traditionalism in the 1990s with songs like “On the Other Hand” and “Three Wooden Crosses.”

His second wife, Mary Travis, says they wanted to be honest with fans about his life.

Associated Press

