TNT uses UK feed for 1st half of Champions League final

NEW YORK (AP) — TNT’s first Champions League final used a commentary team from Britain’s BT Sport during the first half Saturday rather than the international feed scheduled to air.

BT Sport’s commentary team of Darren Fletcher, Jermaine Jenas and Steve McManaman referred to upcoming programming slated to air on the network in Britain.

TNT used the international feed of Tony Jones and David Pleat in the second half.

“We had audio issues during the first half of the match. Our intention was always to take the world feed, which we applied at halftime,” Turner spokesman Nate Smeltz said in an email.

Champions League rights in the U.S. switched for the 2018-19 season from Fox to B/R Football, a venture of Turner Sports and Bleacher Report

