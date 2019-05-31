Celebrities branch out with podcasts of their own

NEW YORK (AP) — What do Topher Grace, Karamo Brown, Alyssa Milano and David Tennant all have in common?

Besides being famous, they’re among the growing number of celebrities who’ve recently launched podcasts.

The formats vary. Grace records his weekly random adventures, while Brown, the culture expert on Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” offers a call-in show with advice to his listeners. Milano, on the other hand, highlights causes she believes in and gives a platform to grassroots activism. Tennant likes to have one-on-one conversations with his celeb pals that are more comfortable than a standard interview.

No matter what the format, the celebs all agree it’s a great way to let their voice be heard, reach their fans and be creative.