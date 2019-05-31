Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Celebrities branch out with podcasts of their own

NEW YORK (AP) — What do Topher Grace, Karamo Brown, Alyssa Milano and David Tennant all have in common?

Besides being famous, they’re among the growing number of celebrities who’ve recently launched podcasts.

The formats vary. Grace records his weekly random adventures, while Brown, the culture expert on Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” offers a call-in show with advice to his listeners. Milano, on the other hand, highlights causes she believes in and gives a platform to grassroots activism. Tennant likes to have one-on-one conversations with his celeb pals that are more comfortable than a standard interview.

No matter what the format, the celebs all agree it’s a great way to let their voice be heard, reach their fans and be creative.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County
News

Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County

2:28 pm
12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday
News

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday

1:39 pm
January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified
News

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified

1:18 pm
Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County
News

Officials Seeks Clues in 2002 ‘John Doe’ Homicide in Saguache County

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday
News

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified
News

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified

Scroll to top
Skip to content