Alexander Wang heads to Rockefeller Plaza for al fresco show

NEW YORK (AP) — Embracing Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center as his venue, Alexander Wang offered a huge hug to his city and American fashion as he showed his latest collection al fresco Friday night.

He opened his show to the public, offering a street-level view into the spot by the golden Prometheus statue where skaters usually frolic. Hot dogs, slushies and pretzels in containers branded with a lowercase “a” were served.

Wang’s so-called Collection 1 was shown on an ever-changing lit stage. It included fall coats, tiny black studded skirts, denim looks and slip dresses. Chunky soled sneakers were mixed with stilettoes.

Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” took a turn as a model in a white sleeveless undershirt and pants with one black and one white leg. His strut needs work.

