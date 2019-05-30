Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Leon Redbone, acclaimed 1970s musician, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Redbone, the acclaimed singer and guitarist who performed jazz, ragtime and Tin Pan Alley-style songs, died Thursday, according to a statement released by his family.

No details about his death were provided.

Redbone’s career got a boost in the early 1970s when Bob Dylan met him at the Mariposa Folk Festival in Ontario, Canada, and praised his performance. Dylan said that if he ever started a label, he would have signed Redbone.

He released his debut album, “On the Track,” in 1975, and dropped 16 albums throughout his career.

Redbone voiced Leon the Snowman in the 2003 Christmas comedy “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell, and sang “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” a duet with Zooey Deschanel, for the film. He also sang the theme for the TV series “Mr. Belvedere.”

Redbone retired from performing in 2015 because of health reasons.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

12:14 pm
Michigan State Trooper saves child wandering in street
News

Michigan State Trooper saves child wandering in street

12:09 pm
VIDEO: Orphaned mountain lion cubs arrive safely at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Digital Original

VIDEO: Orphaned mountain lion cubs arrive safely at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

11:30 am
WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

Michigan State Trooper saves child wandering in street
News

Michigan State Trooper saves child wandering in street

VIDEO: Orphaned mountain lion cubs arrive safely at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Digital Original

VIDEO: Orphaned mountain lion cubs arrive safely at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Scroll to top
Skip to content