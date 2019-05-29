Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
‘SEC on CBS’ schedules starts with Alabama-South Carolina

Alabama at South Carolina on Sept. 14 will start CBS’ Southeastern Conference football schedule this season, and Notre Dame’s trip to Georgia the next week is positioned to be a prime-time game for the network.

The schedule for the 19th season of the “SEC on CBS” was released Wednesday, along with the dates and times for Army-Navy (Dec. 14, 3 p.m. Eastern) and the Sun Bowl (Dec. 31, 2 p.m. Eastern).

The only SEC games locked into time slots so far are Alabama-South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. Eastern in Week 3 of the regular season and Florida-Georgia in Jacksonville on Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m.

A CBS doubleheader is set for Sept. 21, when Georgia hosts Notre Dame, with games scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

