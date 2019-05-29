DC’s go-go sound becomes anti-gentrification battle cry

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s known as go-go music, and this distinct offshoot of funk has been one of the unique sounds of Washington, D.C., for decades.

But now go-go has taken on a new mantle: battle hymn for the fight against a gentrification wave that’s reshaping the city.

Many longtime Washingtonians fear the District’s identity is being steadily eroded as the city becomes whiter and richer. They have rallied around go-go as a symbol of that fading era.

And when a local store famous for playing go-go on the sidewalk started receiving noise complaints, residents rallied around go-go as a key part of the District’s history and culture.

The musicians and their fans want the District government to protect and embrace go-go the way cities like Chicago have done with blues music.