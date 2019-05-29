Blast from the past comedies, Fawcett bio win in TV ratings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blasts from the past proved irresistible to TV viewers last week.

According to Nielsen figures out Wednesday, ABC’s live re-creation of episodes of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” ranked among last week’s most-watched programs.

The comedy special came in second behind the CBS drama “NCIS.”

A “Nightline” special on the do-overs of famed producer Norman Lear’s 1970s and ’80s sitcoms also landed in the top 10. An ABC documentary on the life and career of Farrah Fawcett was No. 12.

The actress shot to fame in the “Charlie’s Angels” series in 1976, later appearing in the sitcom “Spin City” and in movies and on stage. Fawcett died of cancer in 2009 at age 62.