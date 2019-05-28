Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tony-winner Chuck Cooper cheers Tony-nominee daughter, Lilli

NEW YORK (AP) — If rising Broadway star Lilli Cooper needs a bit of career advice, she knows where to turn: Her father has been there, seen that and done that.

Cooper, who earned her first Tony Award nomination this month in “Tootsie,” is the daughter of Chuck Cooper, the Tony-winning actor of 15 Broadway shows.

The chances that anyone makes it on Broadway are small. The chances that an offspring makes it as well are smaller still. The Coopers recognize this.

Says Lilli: “We’re constantly pinching ourselves.”

Growing up with a dad whose job wasn’t the traditional 9-to-5 wasn’t always easy, and the three Cooper children witnessed not only the attention their dad got in a big Broadway show but also the months of unemployment.

Associated Press

