Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

New sentencing set for ‘The Bachelor’ star in Iowa crash

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A new sentencing date has been set for former “The Bachelor” star Chris Soules for leaving the scene of a fatal 2017 accident.

The Des Moines Register reports Soules will be sentenced on Aug. 27 at the Buchanan County Courthouse in Independence, Iowa.

A judge last week delayed sentencing after striking letters written by the deceased driver’s family. The judge agreed that family members couldn’t be considered victims because Soules wasn’t convicted of causing the death of 66-year-old Kenny Mosher.

Soules was arrested after he rear-ended a tractor in April 2017. Soules called 911, performed CPR on Mosher and waited for first responders, but he left the scene before officers arrived.

The 37-year-old former reality TV star pleaded guilty on Nov. 13 to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.

Soules appeared on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With The Stars” in 2015.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment
Covering Colorado

The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment

9:46 am
Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County
Covering Colorado

Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County

9:32 am
VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history
News

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history

8:50 am
The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment
Covering Colorado

The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment

Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County
Covering Colorado

Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history
News

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history

Scroll to top
Skip to content