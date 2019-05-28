Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ex-defense secretary Jim Mattis has book coming this summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has a book coming, but he warns it will not be a “tell-all” about President Donald Trump.

Random House announced Tuesday that “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead” will be published July 16. The publisher says it will be an “expansive account” of the retired general’s military career. Mattis will write about conflicts from Afghanistan to Iraq and use those experiences for lessons on war and peace. The book was under contract before Mattis became defense secretary in early 2017. It will touch upon events over the past couple of years, but will otherwise avoid what Mattis calls “the hot political rhetoric of our day.”

Mattis announced he was leaving the Trump administration late last year. He said Trump had “the right” to have a defense secretary whose views were aligned with his.

Associated Press

