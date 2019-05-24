Who needs a TV cooking show when you can host one online?

NEW YORK (AP) — Almost every Monday night, Gaby Dalkin, hosts a live cooking demo from her home in southern California on her Instagram account, “What’s Gaby Cooking.”

The show takes under an hour and Dalkin’s husband, Thomas Dawson, records it and reads out questions and comments from viewers.

Dalkin, who went to culinary school and has worked as a private chef, will offer tips for de-boning salmon, cleaning mushrooms, and joke about her polka dot sweatsuit that Thomas says resembles pajamas. The goal is accessibility.

Viewers tune in from as far away as India and Dalkin says it’s helping to fulfill the dreams she once had of being the “Next Food Network Star.”

Her popular blog has also resulted in two cookbooks and a line at Williams Sonoma.