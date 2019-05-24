Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mexican American sisters of ‘Vida’ back amid gentrification

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Starz drama “Vida” returns for its second season on Sunday with an even deeper exploration of an issue facing many U.S. Latino communities: gentrification.

The show follows two Mexican American sisters who have inherited their late mother’s East Los Angeles bar popular with lesbian Latinas. Each must come to terms with their lives in the old neighborhood and unsolved issues around love.

The sisters, Emma and Lyn, are played Mishel Prada and Melissa Barrera. Prada says she’s been blown away by how the production, which is one of the only series with a majority Latina cast, has also hired female directors, writers and crew and hopes this leads to a transformative movement in television.

Associated Press

