Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.; former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Visitation for murdered pregnant woman in Chicago
News

Visitation for murdered pregnant woman in Chicago

4:59 pm
Traffic jam on Mt. Everest raises safety concerns for climbers
News

Traffic jam on Mt. Everest raises safety concerns for climbers

4:29 pm
Burn restrictions now in place in Teller County
Covering Colorado

Burn restrictions now in place in Teller County

4:09 pm
Visitation for murdered pregnant woman in Chicago
News

Visitation for murdered pregnant woman in Chicago

Traffic jam on Mt. Everest raises safety concerns for climbers
News

Traffic jam on Mt. Everest raises safety concerns for climbers

Burn restrictions now in place in Teller County
Covering Colorado

Burn restrictions now in place in Teller County

Scroll to top
Skip to content