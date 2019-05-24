Amidst the chaos, Sara Bareilles finds a new voice

NEW YORK (AP) — Feeling “lost” after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, Sara Bareilles found herself in a meditation class to help deal with the new American reality.

She says, “I felt like the world was on fire and I didn’t have any tools to just cope with the idea that I was in a catastrophe.”

The one thing she could do? Write songs.

Her emotions, combined with navigating through an increasingly divided country, led to her latest album, “Amidst the Chaos,” produced by T Bone Burnett.

“Chaos” marks her return to pop music after a nearly six-year hiatus. It follows 2013’s “The Blessed Unrest,” which scored her a Grammy nomination for album of the year. During that gap, she wrote music for and later starred in the Broadway musical “Waitress,” and earned two Tony Award nominations.