Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Amidst the chaos, Sara Bareilles finds a new voice

NEW YORK (AP) — Feeling “lost” after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election, Sara Bareilles found herself in a meditation class to help deal with the new American reality.

She says, “I felt like the world was on fire and I didn’t have any tools to just cope with the idea that I was in a catastrophe.”

The one thing she could do? Write songs.

Her emotions, combined with navigating through an increasingly divided country, led to her latest album, “Amidst the Chaos,” produced by T Bone Burnett.

“Chaos” marks her return to pop music after a nearly six-year hiatus. It follows 2013’s “The Blessed Unrest,” which scored her a Grammy nomination for album of the year. During that gap, she wrote music for and later starred in the Broadway musical “Waitress,” and earned two Tony Award nominations.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks
News

Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks

9:23 am
Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth

9:18 am
Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy
Colorado Living

Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy

8:39 am
Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks
News

Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks

Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth

Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy
Colorado Living

Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy

Scroll to top
Skip to content