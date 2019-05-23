Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kim Kardashian West locks arms with prison reform warriors

NEW YORK (AP) — Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody are warrior attorneys with a mission: freeing nonviolent drug offenders serving life in a federal system the lawyers are working to reform.

When it comes to the cause, their energy is boundless. And they’re immensely grateful to Kim Kardashian West for joining the fight, catching some headlines in the process.

As the media whipped up interest in Kardashian West’s involvement in the lawyers’ 90-day drive to free inmates under new reforms, they’ve spent some time handling supporters online who feel the star has received a disproportionate amount of the attention.

Barnett and Cody disagree: Kardashian West helped fund the effort when nobody else would.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Deputies seize two emaciated horses from El Paso County property
Covering Colorado

Deputies seize two emaciated horses from El Paso County property

8:49 am
Free shuttles available this summer for Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak
Covering Colorado

Free shuttles available this summer for Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak

8:45 am
Claim provides disturbing new details about rape case at Phoenix long-term care facility
News

Claim provides disturbing new details about rape case at Phoenix long-term care facility

8:24 am
Deputies seize two emaciated horses from El Paso County property
Covering Colorado

Deputies seize two emaciated horses from El Paso County property

Free shuttles available this summer for Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak
Covering Colorado

Free shuttles available this summer for Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak

Claim provides disturbing new details about rape case at Phoenix long-term care facility
News

Claim provides disturbing new details about rape case at Phoenix long-term care facility

Scroll to top
Skip to content