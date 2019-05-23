Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Charlottesville drama teacher to get special Tony Award

NEW YORK (AP) — The special Tony Award that honors educators this year will go to a drama teacher in Charlottesville, Virginia, who has encouraged her students to explore their differences and heal riffs, especially following a deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in the city.

Madeline Michel from Monticello High School will receive the 2019 Excellence in Theatre Education Award on June 9 at the Tony Awards in New York City.

Under Michel’s guidance, the school has mounted student-written shows such as “A King’s Story,” about a fictional black Charlottesville teenager who is shot and killed by police; “#WhileBlack,” about racial profiling; and “Necessary Trouble,” which explores racial and identity symbols that high school students can encounter during a normal school day.

Associated Press

