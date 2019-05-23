Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bowl season to start on a Friday; 15 games between CFP games

College football’s bowl season will begin on a Friday this season and several minor bowls have been pushed back on the calendar to fill 15 days between the playoff semifinals and national championship.

ESPN released a schedule for 35 bowl games to appear on its networks in December and January.

In recent years, the bowl season has begun on a Saturday before Christmas with several games. This season, bowls begin Friday, Dec. 20 with the Bahamas Bowl at 2 p.m. ET. The Frisco Bowl is later that day.

The College Football Playoff semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 28. The championship game is set for Jan. 13. Fifteen games will be played in between, including the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Jan. 3 and Mobile Alabama Bowl on Jan. 6.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

