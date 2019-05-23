Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

A host of celebrities speak out on criminal justice reform

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West isn’t the only celebrity speaking out for prison reform. It was also important to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, and to Common, Kevin Hart and a host of others.

Common says a society must “look out for those who are overlooked.” Hart is drawn to the issue by his friend, Meek Mill.

Mill has become a symbol for reform after a judge sentenced him to two to four years in prison for minor violations of his probation in a decade-old gun and drug possession case. He spent months in prison before a court ordered him released.

Hart says visiting Mill in prison helped him realize there’s a large portion of people behind bars who are set up by the system to get convicted again, regardless of good behavior.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
NOAA predicts above-normal 2019 hurricane season in the central Pacific
Weather Science

NOAA predicts above-normal 2019 hurricane season in the central Pacific

10:16 am
NOAA predicts near-normal 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
Weather Science

NOAA predicts near-normal 2019 Atlantic hurricane season

10:12 am
Storms leave Colorado’s drought map completely clear
Covering Colorado

Storms leave Colorado’s drought map completely clear

9:37 am
NOAA predicts above-normal 2019 hurricane season in the central Pacific
Weather Science

NOAA predicts above-normal 2019 hurricane season in the central Pacific

NOAA predicts near-normal 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
Weather Science

NOAA predicts near-normal 2019 Atlantic hurricane season

Storms leave Colorado’s drought map completely clear
Covering Colorado

Storms leave Colorado’s drought map completely clear

Scroll to top
Skip to content