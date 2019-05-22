Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Garcia Bernal finds Cannes more relaxing as a director

CANNES, France (AP) — Gael Garcia Bernal is finding the Cannes Film Festival a lot more relaxing as a director than as an actor.

He says once you finish a movie, there’s not much else to do, so he can “let myself go.”

His “Chicuarotes” is playing as an official selection but out of competition at Cannes. It follows two teenage friends in a town within Mexico City who turn to crime in an attempt to change their lives. The Mexican star says the lives of the characters are completely foreign to what he experienced growing up.

He says he grew up in a very loving family and the characters did not, and he can’t understand how “anyone grows up like that.”

Associated Press

