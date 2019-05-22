Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Adam Driver credits the military for the courage to act

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Driver, who earned an Oscar nomination for “BlacKkKlansman” and stars in the “Star Wars” saga, credits something a bit different for his career — his military service.

Driver joined the Marines shortly after the 9/11 terror attacks and credits his time in the service for providing him the courage he needed to become an actor.

He says being in the military makes the civilian world less scary.

He’s just been nominated for a Tony Award for his work on Broadway in “Burn This.” Driver is also helping his fellow military veterans with his charity, Arts in the Armed Forces.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
More fast food restaurants trying out meatless menu items
Covering Colorado

More fast food restaurants trying out meatless menu items

9:59 am
Authorities raid multiple suspected illegal grows in the Denver area
Covering Colorado

Authorities raid multiple suspected illegal grows in the Denver area

9:15 am
Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend
Colorado Living

Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend

7:26 am
More fast food restaurants trying out meatless menu items
Covering Colorado

More fast food restaurants trying out meatless menu items

Authorities raid multiple suspected illegal grows in the Denver area
Covering Colorado

Authorities raid multiple suspected illegal grows in the Denver area

Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend
Colorado Living

Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content