Soccer god Maradona’s rise and fall in Asif Kapadia’s doc

CANNES, France (AP) — Asif Kapadia’s first two documentary features, “Senna” and “Amy,” revolutionized the nonfiction format by eschewing talking heads and turning archival video into intimate, visceral movies.

In “Diego Maradona,” the British filmmaker brings the same treatment to the Argentine soccer legend, focusing on his rise and fall while playing in Italy for the club Napoli. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this week, albeit without its famous subject in attendance.

Maradona said he was unable to attend the festival because of a shoulder injury. Kapadia also hasn’t yet been able to screen the film for Maradona.

HBO acquired the documentary ahead of Cannes, with plans to air it in September.