Recreating ‘Aladdin’s’ magic with Will Smith and fresh faces

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is inviting audiences back to travel back to the mythical city of Agrabah in its live-action update of its 1992 animated classic “Aladdin,” which opens in theaters nationwide on Friday.

Will Smith follows in the footsteps of the late Robin Williams to play the Genie in the adventure-musical. Smith says he was terrified at first at taking on the role.

The filmmakers and stars had to do a delicate dance of paying homage to the animated classic while also adding a modern spin to the story, including casting ethnically appropriate leads and giving the character of Jasmine more agency.

“Aladdin” is not the only Disney live-action remake on the horizon either. “The Lion King” will follow in July .