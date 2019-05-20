Jon Pardi kicks off new country album with fiddles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country traditionalist Jon Pardi is kicking off his third album just the way he likes his country music — with a fiddle intro. Pardi, whose 2016 album, “California Sunrise,” shot him to the top of the country chart, is releasing “Heartache Medication” on June 3, the first single from an album of the same name to be released Sept. 27.

Pardi co-wrote the drinking-to-forget song, which features plenty of fiddles, Bakersfield-style guitars and swinging pedal steel.

“Heartache Medication” is also the name of a headlining tour he’ll kick off Oct. 1 and 2 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Pardi, a California native, won best new artist at the Country Music Association Awards in 2017 due to multi-platinum songs like “Dirt on My Boots” and “Head Over Boots.”